Democrat Says Someone Attacked His Staff With a Baseball Bat

Rep. Gerry Connolly, a Democrat from Virginia, announced on Twitter that someone attacked two members of his staff with a baseball bat. Connolly wrote that the assailant, who is now in police custody, entered his district office on Monday asking for him before committing the act of violence.

“Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need,” he added of the staff members who were attacked before being transferred to a hospital.

The suspect’s motive is unclear, and the Fairfax County Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported that the assailant used a metal bat, hitting a senior staffer on the head and hitting an intern on her side. The assailant, who is a constituent of Connolly’s, also broke glass in a conference room and destroyed computers. “He was filled with out-of-control rage,” Connollly told CNN>

The attack comes at a time of heightened concern for the safety of members of Congress — from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, to late last year when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was brutally beaten with a hammer by a home intruder who was looking for the congresswoman.

“Intimidation and violence – especially against public servants – has no place in our society,” Sen. Mark Warren (D-Va.) tweeted after Connolly’s announcement on Monday. “This is an extraordinarily disturbing development, and my thoughts are with the staff members who were injured.”