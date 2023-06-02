fbpixel
Signs Are Pointing to Racketeering Charges in Georgia Trump Probe

Georgia's investigation in Trump's efforts to overturn the election is expanding to D.C. and other states, according to a report from The Washington Post
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - MAY 01: Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his plane "Trump Force One" at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting Scotland as he faces legal actions in the United States. Early April, Trump had pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Donald Trump at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine Georgia’s 2020 election results is expanding to include Washington, D.C., and various other states, according to a Friday report from The Washington Post

According to sources who spoke to the Post, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking information regarding two firms the Trump campaign contracted to dig up evidence supporting Trump’s false claims of voter fraud throughout the country. 

Simpatico Software Systems and Berkeley Research Group, at least one of which Willis’ office has subpoenaed, were unable to find any instance of voting irregularities that would have changed the outcome of the election. As previously reported by the Post, the Trump campaign ultimately hid the firms’ findings from the public.

Earlier this year, Willis’ office hinted that they were considering invoking Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) statute in the case against Trump. The expansion of the Georgia DA’s probe into Trump’s activities outside of the state boosts theories that Willis will likely include racketeering charges in an indictment, which is expected in August.

Willis is not the only investigator probing potential criminal conduct by the former president in the aftermath of the 2020 election. In Washington, D.C., Special Counsel Jack Smith is conducting dual investigations into Trump’s schemes to overturn his election loss and his hoarding of classified documents following his departure from office. 

As Smith’s investigations heat up, sources close to Trump have told Rolling Stone that Trump’s attorneys have been preparing him for what they believe is an almost inevitable indictment

As Trump juggles a campaign, a looming criminal trial, and the threat of even more legal woes, it’s no surprise the former president is feeling vengeful. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, the former president is already railing to his close advisers about his plans to purge federal law enforcement agencies of individuals who participated in investigations into his conduct. 

