Trump Subpoena ‘Possible’ in Georgia Election Meddling Probe, DA Says

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed on Wednesday that she would not rule out subpoenaing former President Donald Trump in her office’s investigation into 2020 election meddling in Georgia, NBC News reported on Wednesday. Willis also told NBC that she expects to issue additional subpoenas to other allies to the former president.

“We’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us,” Willis said. “I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.”

The news comes a day after a Fulton County grand jury issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Jenna Ellis, as well as other members of Trump’s legal team. When asked by NBC News if investigators were open to subpoenaing the former president, Willis replied that “anything is possible” and stated her intention to continue the investigation beyond the November midterms if need be.

Sen. Graham has already stated his intention to challenge the grand jury summons. A statement from Graham’s lawyers indicated that the South Carolina senator plans to “go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail.” Graham’s legal council also accused Fulton County of “engaging in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington.”