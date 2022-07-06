 Trump Subpoena Is Possible in Georgia Meddling Investigation, DA Says - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Apple Watch 7 Just Got Discounted to Its Lowest Price Yet
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Subpoena ‘Possible’ in Georgia Election Meddling Probe, DA Says

“Anything’s possible,” Fani Willis said of potentially calling the former president to testify. Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging his subpoena in court, calling the probe a “fishing expedition”

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 17: Former U.S. President Donald Trump gives the keynote address at the Faith & Freedom Coalition during their annual "Road To Majority Policy Conference" at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Trump's appearance comes on the heels of the third public hearing by the House committee investigating the attack on our U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 17: Former U.S. President Donald Trump gives the keynote address at the Faith & Freedom Coalition during their annual "Road To Majority Policy Conference" at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Trump's appearance comes on the heels of the third public hearing by the House committee investigating the attack on our U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump gives the keynote address at the Faith & Freedom Coalition during their annual "Road To Majority Policy Conference" at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, on June 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Seth Herald/Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed on Wednesday that she would not rule out subpoenaing former President Donald Trump in her office’s investigation into 2020 election meddling in Georgia, NBC News reported on Wednesday. Willis also told NBC that she expects to issue additional subpoenas to other allies to the former president.

“We’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us,” Willis said. “I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.”

The news comes a day after a Fulton County grand jury issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Jenna Ellis, as well as other members of Trump’s legal team. When asked by NBC News if investigators were open to subpoenaing the former president, Willis replied that “anything is possible” and stated her intention to continue the investigation beyond the November midterms if need be. 

Sen. Graham has already stated his intention to challenge the grand jury summons. A statement from Graham’s lawyers indicated that the South Carolina senator plans to “go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail.” Graham’s legal council also accused Fulton County of “engaging in a fishing expedition and working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington.”

In This Article: 2020 election, Donald Trump, Fani Willis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.