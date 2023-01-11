George Santos‘ Local GOP Calls for His Resignation: ‘Deceit, Lies, and Fabrication’

Members of the Nassau County Republican Committee have called for Rep. George Santos to resign immediately after a series of reports indicating the newly minted Long Island representative fabricated huge swaths of his personal backstory and resume. The committee also indicated that Santos is no longer welcome at Nassau County GOP meetings or events and that they “do not consider him one of our congresspeople.”

Nassau County GOP calls for George Santos to resign. pic.twitter.com/NiD5FPZ4eq — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 11, 2023

In a Wednesday press conference, committee Chairman Joseph Cairo said Santos had “deceived” lawmakers, the media, the party, and the county’s constituents.

Cairo stated that Santos’ lies were “not mere fibs,” but a disgrace to the House of Representatives that harmed many groups, specifically “the families that were touched by the horrors of the Holocaust.”

In December, The New York Times exposed a series of lies Santos made regarding his resume, including fabrications regarding attending prestigious universities and having worked for major financial institutions. A follow up report by Forward found that Santos had claimed to be a “proud American Jew,” and the descendant of Holocaust survivors, despite ancestral records indicating that Santos had no Jewish ancestry.

Federal authorities and Nassau County prosecutors have initiated investigations exploring whether Santos' fabrications and public misrepresentations constitute criminal activity. Despite this, Santos was sworn in as a member of Congress on Friday, and has spent his initial days in office dodging questions of reporters.

Santos told reporters at the Capitol he will not resign.

NEW: George Santos tells me he will NOT resign w/ @LaleeIbssa pic.twitter.com/d5rvHObxoA — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 11, 2023

“I will not,” he said amid a gaggle of reporters when asked if he will step down.