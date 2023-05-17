Republicans Duck a Vote for George Santos’ Removal From Congress

Republicans have referred a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y) to the House Ethics Committee — sparing themselves a public vote on the fate of the indicted congressman.

On Tuesday, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) introduced a privileged resolution asking that “Rep. George Santos be, and hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives.” On Wednesday, 221 House Republicans, all but one of their members, voted to move the resolution to the Ethics committee.

House Democrats called out Republicans who previously called for Santos’ resignation for not speaking up in support of a floor vote for his expulsion. “If you’re willing to call upon George Santos to resign, then you should be willing to call upon your own leadership to expel George Santos,” said Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) in a press conference Wednesday.

The House Ethics Committee shouldn't be a graveyard where accountability goes to die.



Republicans who have called on George Santos to resign should be able to call on their own leadership to expel him from Congress.



Expel. George. Santos. Now.pic.twitter.com/NEgGKS6Q35 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) May 17, 2023

Santos was charged last week in New York’s Eastern District with 13 criminal counts including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and lying to Congress. Separately, House Ethics has launched an investigation into allegations he “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

Since Garcia’s Resolution was submitted as privileged, House leadership would have been required to act on it within two legislative days of its filing. According to a report from Politico, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) immediately moved to find ways to avoid bringing the resolution to a floor vote, citing concerns over divisions in the GOP caucus.

“I would like to refer this to Ethics,” McCarthy said on Tuesday, “I think they could come back faster than a court case could.”