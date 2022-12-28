fbpixel
George Santos Is Now Facing an Investigation By Long Island Prosecutors

Santos, who is scheduled to be sworn into Congress on Tuesday, faces a criminal probe regarding his many lies to constituents
George Santos speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022. WADE VANDERVORT/AFP/Getty Images

Prosecutors in Long Island, New York have launched and investigation into embattled Congressman-elect George Santos. The Long Island representative’s future in Congress has been jeopardized following Santos’ admission to having fabricated significant portions of his life story and résumé.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” said Long Island’s Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress.” Donnelly vowed to prosecute any crimes uncovered in her investigation.

Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for the Nassau County District Attorney’s office confirmed on Wednesday that investigators were “looking into the matter.”

A New York Times investigation earlier this month raised questions regarding discrepancies in the incoming congressman’s background. Santos falsely claimed to have graduated from Baruch College in New York and New York University, as well as to have worked for major financial groups like Goldman Sachs or Citigroup.

Santos has also received a wave of criticism for claiming to be half Jewish, asserting that his grandparents were Holocaust survivors who escaped Nazi persecution and fled to Brazil. Santos described himself as a “proud American Jew” in campaign documents. However, an investigation by Forward revealed that Santos’ grandparents were both born in Rio de Janeiro, and that his parents and grandparents were Catholic.

Major questions remain regarding Santos’ finances. Despite the admission to embellishing his employment credentials and real estate portfolio, Santos was able to provide large scale personal loans to his 2022 congressional campaign. The origin of the financial windfall remains unclear, and discrepancies in Santos’ financial disclosures will likely be of interest to investigators.

Santos admitted to several outlets on Monday that he had engaged in “résumé embellishment” but maintained that his actions do not disqualify him from his elected position. He insisted that he will not be stepping away from office, and plans to be sworn into the next Congress on Tuesday.

