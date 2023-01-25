Quiz: Which Claims Came From George Santos, and Which Did We Make Up?

George Santos has only been in Congress for a few weeks, but his legacy as one of D.C.’s most prolific and compulsive liars has already been cemented.

The Long Island congressman is facing multiple criminal and ethical investigations regarding his deception of voters over the course of his run for Congress, as well as potential fraud and campaign finance violations. The Nassau County GOP has banned him from events and meetings, and a series of lawmakers and organizations have called for his resignation.

Despite a majority of New York voters, including a plurality of Republicans, believing Santos should resign, the congressman has remained steadfast in his refusal to step down. He instead seems to spend most of his time power walking down congressional hallways to avoid reporters peppering him with questions about the near-daily reports of newly uncovered exaggerations and falsehoods. Santos’ most recent response to the throng of reporters camping outside his office was to provide them with coffee and doughnuts in a half-hearted attempt at trolling.

The situation has gotten so absurd that it’s easy to lose track of the breadth of Santos’ dubious backstory. To illustrate just how ridiculous the saga has become, we made a quiz to test your bullshit-o-meter by selecting which of these unverified claims came from Santos, and which we just made up. The answers are below.

He was valedictorian of his high school He was the star of a championship college volleyball team He was a child actor with a minor role in Hannah Montana He was a speaker at Anthony Scaramucci’s private equity conference He acted in a movie with Oscar-nominated actress Uma Thurman He spent a summer volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in Guatemala He helped found a homeless shelter in Brazil He’s partied with fashion designer and Long Island native Michael Kors He knew people who died in the Pulse Nightclub shooting He’s a prolific real estate investor He was discovered by the Hollywood producer who made the film Independence Day His father was a Brazilian military hero His mother died from the after effects of ash poisoning on 9/11 He’s the descendant of Ukrainian Holocaust survivors He’s related to bachata singer Romeo Santos He survived an assassination attempt He had a brain tumor He founded an animal rescue Neil Patrick Harris bought one of his properties in the Hamptons He was the victim of election fraud in 2020