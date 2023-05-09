George Santos Slapped With Federal Criminal Charges

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) may think his lies don’t matter to voters, but the Department of Justice thinks something the Long Island congressman has done merits a day in court. Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against Santos in the Eastern District of New York, CNN reported on Tuesday. Politico has also reported Santos is staring down federal charges.

While the specific charges against Santos have yet to be revealed, the congressman has already been linked to a myriad of potentially criminal schemes.

Alongside the many fabrications Santos has made about his personal life and career, multiple individuals have alleged that Santos’ prolific scamming included credit card fraud, donation theft, and potential campaign finance violations.

In December of last year, federal investigators in the Eastern District of New York indicated they had initiated an investigation centered around Santos’ campaign finances. “The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Long Island’s Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican, said at the time.

Donnelly vowed to prosecute any crimes uncovered by her probe, adding that, "the residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress."

In Congress, Santos is facing an investigation by a House Ethics panel regarding allegations he may have “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office.”

Despite his abysmal approval ratings, the congressman announced in March that he would be running for reelection. The existence of a campaign could allow Santos to use funds raised for his candidacy to pay off potential legal expenses, not that he’s getting many donations.