Former Trump ‘Coffee Boy’ George Papadopoulos Wants to Be a Congressman

Former foreign policy advisor to President Donald Trump, George “Coffee Boy” Papadopoulos, says he plans to run for Congress only days after he was released from a 12-day prison stay. Papadopoulos was sentenced for lying to the FBI when he was questioned regarding his contacts with foreign officials in the Russian government during the election.

Papadopoulos first told The Daily Telegraph of his intentions Friday and later confirmed the news in a tweet.

NEW: George Papadopoulos, the Trump adviser jailed over Russia meddling probe, wants to run for Congress in 2020. He tells me he is looking at seats in Orange County (Nixon’s birthplace) and is already taking to donors. Full interview: https://t.co/bUmOuO6uyE pic.twitter.com/6roXm6RccU — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) December 14, 2018

It is true. I will be running for Congress in 2020, and I will win. Stay tuned. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) December 14, 2018

When news first broke of Papadopoulos’ interactions with Russia during the campaign, the Trump camp tried to distance itself from him, with one Trump advisor, Michael Caputo, calling him nothing but “a coffee boy” and Trump describing him as a “low level volunteer.” But this was after Trump had already told the Washington Post editorial board that Papadopoulos was the campaign’s “energy and oil consultant, excellent guy.”

Papadopoulos now lives in California, near Los Angeles, with his wife, who is pursuing an acting career. He plans to run for a congressional seat in Orange County, which, despite its conservative voting history, was turned blue in the 2018 midterm elections.

It’s a bit difficult to take Papadopoulos’ political aspirations seriously. It seems more than obvious he’s trying to take advantage of his 15 minutes of fame, even though he claims this was his plan all along — to get involved with the Trump campaign and run for Congress. It just turns out that one minor technicality, colluding with the Russian government about Hillary Clinton’s emails, might get in his way.

At the very least, even if he doesn’t make it all the way to elected office, we can probably look forward to Papadopoulos being involved with the B-list reality show, along with other Trumpian characters such as Carter Page and Omarosa Manigault, that seems certain to come after this fiasco of a presidency ends.