George Nader, Trump Associate and Mueller Investigation Witness, Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes

George Nader, a key witness in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, pleaded guilty on Monday to two child sex charges.

According to the Washington Post, Nader admitted to bringing an underage boy to the U.S. for sex and being in possession of child pornography. Nader was a part of President Donald Trump’s 2016 election circle and met with officials and associates of Trump in 2017.

Nader drew the attention of Mueller because he organized a meeting between Trump supporter and associate Erik Prince and a Russian banker with close connections to President Vladimir Putin.

According to CNN, Nader played an important role in the Russian investigation. He attended meetings with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former chief strategist Steve Bannon and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Nader also provided information about Trump’s transition team and top Russian officials.

Mueller’s team found child pornography on Nader’s phone while he was being interviewed. His case was then moved to the FBI for further investigation.

The charges bring a maximum of 30 years in prison, but with the plea deal, prosecutors have recommended 10 years, the mandatory minimum. He will be sentenced in April.

Nader, 60, also worked as an adviser on Middle East policy for the George W. Bush administration and served six months in prison in 1991 after he was convicted for transporting child pornography.

Later, Nader fled the Czech Republic in 2003 after he was convicted of having sexual contact with underage boys.

In 2016, Nader pleaded not guilty to charges involving illegal foreign donations to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. CNN reported that the case involved Nader allegedly funneling money to Clinton’s campaign from a Middle East donor, and Nader has close ties with top officials in the United Arab Emirates.