Police Brutality and a Nation on Fire

Protests over George Floyd’s death raged in cities across America on Saturday. Cameras were rolling

Miami Police in riot gear use tear gas to dispersed the crowd. Miami Police block the station's parking garage as people protest in response to the police killing George Floyd in MinneapolisBlack Lives Matter protest, Miami, Florida, USA - 30 May 2020

Miami Police in riot gear use tear gas to dispersed the crowd, on May 30th, 2020.

JLN Photography/Shutterstock

Protests over the death of George Floyd continued to rage throughout America on Saturday. Demonstrators clashed with hostile police forces from New York to Los Angeles, Seattle to Miami, and in dozens of cities in between. Over the course of the afternoon, evening, and into early Sunday morning, countless videos emerged depicting the carnage. Flaming police cars, tear gas canisters billowing smoke, and militarized law enforcement were featured throughout — as were several horrifying examples of police brutalizing the citizens they are supposed be protecting and serving.

Here is some of what we’ve seen:

Atlanta, Georgia

Columbia, South Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Erie, Pennsylvania

Fargo, North Dakota

Flint, Michigan

Los Angeles, California

Louisville, Kentucky

Madison, Wisconsin

Miami, Florida

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

 

New York, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Portland, Oregon

Salt Lake City, Utah

Seattle, Washington

Washington, D.C.

This is America.

In This Article: George Floyd Protests, Police Brutality

