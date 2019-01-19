George W. Bush Calls to Reopen Government, Delivers Pizzas to Unpaid Secret Service Agents

Former President George W. Bush went out of his way to thank his Secret Service staff, who are currently working without pay due to the government shutdown, by bringing them pizza on Friday.

Although Bush said he hoped the shutdown ended soon in an Instagram post, he did not express support of either party, saying, “It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.” It’s a rare move for the ex-president, who usually avoids making any kind of political statement.

Currently, on the 29th day of the shutdown, Republicans and Democrats are at a standstill in negotiations to reopen the government, but President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation from the White House at 3 p.m. on Saturday and offer a deal that would allocate $5.7 billion to a border wall with Mexico. The president’s proposal would also extend protections to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders. The Democrats are also planning a compromise that would fund border security measures, but not the wall.