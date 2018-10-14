Unidentified Prankster Sticks Googly Eyes on Statue of Revolutionary War General

It’s disrespectful, sure, but it’s also pretty funny: A rogue vandal defaced a statue of General Nathanael Greene, a Revolutionary War general, in Johnson Square in Savannah, Georgia, by affixing googly eyes to him.

The city of Savannah posted a photo on their Facebook page Thursday that showed the historic statue sporting a pair of goofy-looking craft store eyes. Predictably, the image has since gone viral.

“Who did this?!” the city wrote on Facebook, “Someone placed googly eyes on our historic #NathanaelGreene statue in #JohnsonSquare. It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter; in fact, it’s a crime. We are hoping to find the person responsible! If you have information, please call Savannah Police Department.”

Bianca Johnson, Savannah Police public information coordinator, told BuzzFeed News that the police consider the stunt to be trespassing, since the prankster would have had to climb over a railing to reach the statue.

“It is a trespassing,” she said. “It is technically a crime, so we are going to be looking at the [surveillance] cameras and seeing what comes of it.”

Commenters on the city’s Facebook page are having fun by adding photos of other googly-eyed inanimate objects on unrelated posts. One commenter added googly eyes to a screenshot of a video the city posted about the Savannah Youth Council.

“Dearest Jane,” another wrote, “The battle has been raging all day in the distance and I am unable to ascertain whether any thing has been gained or not. O how I long for this war to end. How I long for peace. How will I hail the day when I return to the bosom of my family. My Dear, I hope to see you with my googly eyes.”