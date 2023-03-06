Gavin Newsom Says California Won’t Do Business With Walgreens Over Abortion Pills Issue

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the state would no longer do business with Walgreens on Monday after the drugstore announced that it would cease selling the abortion pill in some Republican states.

Newsom said on Twitter that California is “done” doing business with Walgreens and “any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk.”

In January, the Food and Drug Administration permitted retail pharmacies to sell the abortion pill, mifepristone, if they are certified under an agency program that monitors how the medication is distributed and used.

The following month, 21 Republican attorneys general wrote to Walgreens and threatened legal action against the country’s second largest pharmacy chain if they distributed mifepristone in their states. In response, Walgreen assured the attorneys general that it would not sell or mail the pill in their states, as Politico first reported. Trending Inside the Most Disturbing Movie of the Year (So Far) Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Last Original Member, Dead at 71 Selena Gomez Returns to Social Media, Says Her Heart Has Been 'Heavy' Amid Hailey Bieber Drama CPAC Speaker Calls for Eradication of ‘Transgenderism’ — and Somehow Claims He’s Not Calling for Elimination of Transgender People

California won't be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk.



We're done.https://t.co/OB10cYfm8H — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2023

Walgreens declined Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. In a company statement on Monday, Walgreens said they plan “to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so” and that once the company is certified by the FDA, they will “dispense this medication consistent with federal and state laws.”

Mifepristone is the most widely-used abortifacient in the United States, and has come under fire in the fight over abortion access following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June. The landmark 1973 decision that enshrined abortion protections in federal law was reversed after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that states can restrict or outright ban abortion at any point during a pregnancy.