Louisiana Senate Candidate Rips Enormous Blunt in First Campaign Ad

Gary Chambers is running for Senate in Louisiana on a pro-marijuana legalization platform, which he would like to make very clear by ripping a blunt in his first campaign ad.

Chambers’ ad, titled “37 Seconds,” refers to an estimate by the Marijuana Policy Project in 2009 that said a pot-related arrest was made every 37 seconds. (The MPP’s site now states that the figure is closer to every 58 seconds, which doesn’t change Chambers’ sentiment.) Chambers drives this home by smoking an absolutely massive blunt during the video, filmed in New Orleans.

Chambers’ spokesperson Randy Jones confirmed to Rolling Stone the blunt in the video was, in fact, real, and that’s clearly Chambers doing his own stunts. Possession of small amounts of marijuana is currently punishable only by a fine under Louisiana state law, and some municipalities like New Orleans have taken further steps to effectively legalize recreational use.

“I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology,” Chambers said in a post accompanying the ad.

Chambers campaign platform extends far beyond weed legalization. “Passing economic aid for the people of Louisiana like the Build Back Better Act, guaranteeing the voting rights of all US Citizens through voting reform initiatives, and advocating for Medicare for All at a national level so that no one has to go without proper medical care” are all points of focus, his campaign said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone.

“No Louisianan is alone, there are more of us ready to help our neighbors and lift our communities to give us all a fair shot at a bright future and prosperous life here in this state,” Chambers added. “If we work together, we can bring real change to Louisiana.”

Chambers is challenging Sen. John Kennedy, a former Democrat who flipped to the GOP in 2007 and was elected to the Senate in 2017, where he’s stuck largely to party lines and dabbled in the “Biden’s woke agenda” culture wars. Chambers has already gone after Kennedy’s voting record in a straight-to-camera video on Twitter last week, asking Kennedy if he’ll make good on his promise to “drink weed killer” if he lets the people of Louisiana down.

Louisiana’s Senate seats use a nonpartisan primary system, where all candidates share the same ballot regardless of party. A candidate can win the seat outright with more than 50 percent of the vote, otherwise the top two candidates advance to the general election, regardless of party. Democrat Luke Mixon and Independent Xan John are also registered to challenge Kennedy.