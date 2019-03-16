Video of Aussie Teen Egging Right-Wing Politician Goes Viral

Right-wing Australian Senator Fraser Anning threw punches at a teenager after the boy smashed an egg on Anning’s head while he spoke to the media on Saturday.

The video of the incident has since gone viral, with #Eggboy trending number one on Twitter today. The egging was prompted by the senator’s Islamophobic remarks following this week’s mosque attacks in New Zealand.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

After the teen smashed the egg on the senator’s head, Anning’s security then grabbed the boy in a headlock and cursed him.

The teenager was taken into police custody but later was released, according to Al Jazeera.

On Friday, Anning released a statement first saying that he condemns the gunman’s actions. But then, he pivoted to blaming “immigration” and Muslims, calling them “perpetrators” of violence.

“Whilst this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence. The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place,” Anning wrote.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and others condemned Anning’s statement on Friday by tweeting, in part, “The remarks by Senator Fraser Anning blaming the murderous attacks by a violent, right-wing, extremist terrorist in New Zealand on immigration are disgusting.”

It’s telling that a senator who points a finger of blame regarding violence then turns to it so quickly towards a teenager over an incident that was rather minor.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for the teen has raised more than $7,000 to go toward legal fees and, of course, more eggs.