Fox Rails Against Vaccine Passports, Uses Vaccine Passports

Hypocrisy, spreading lies, and fear-mongering are all well-known staples over at Fox. But Monday’s news about how Fox Corporation has already implemented a vaccine passport-type program for its own employees that is similar to what hosts like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have loudly railed against is a window into how little they actually care about the well-being of the people who watch their shows.

Businesses that require employees to provide proof of vaccination, commonly referred to as a “vaccine passport,” have been slammed frequently on the network. Tucker Carlson has called the idea of issuing vaccination passports the medical equivalent of “Jim Crow” segregationist laws. Another host compared the requirements to communist East Germany, and Laura Ingraham has falsely claimed that such programs are akin to tracking mechanisms.

But so far not one host has told their audience about “FOX Clear Pass,” which works for Fox employees the same way most “vaccine passports” systems do in other businesses.

An internal Fox email, which was first reported by Ryan Grim and was also obtained by Rolling Stone, spells out how Fox employees were instructed how to enter their vaccination information into the company’s passport program called “FOX Clear Pass” in order to avoid Fox’s mandated requirements to social distance and wear masks while at work.

Sent on June 22 to all Fox staff, the email outlines how vaccinated staff can prove their status by entering information into a Workday HR system. Employees who prove vaccination can then get a FOX Clear Pass, which allows them to bypass certain screening procedures.

“Fully vaccinated individuals who have entered their vaccination information into Workday are not required to wear a mask or socially distance while at work,” the email said.

Unvaccinated employees and those who have not yet gotten a Clear Pass, however, will still be required to mask and socially distance.

“Medical Jim Crow has come to America,” Carlson said in early June, describing the idea of vaccine passports in workplaces and different rules based on vaccination status. “If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones.”

But so far, Carlson has stayed mum on his own employer’s vaccine passport. And, for that matter, his own vaccination status.