Fox Caught Withholding Evidence In Dominion Suit 

Delaware Judge Eric Davis sanctioned Fox News on Wednesday after the company was caught withholding evidence, including recorded conversations with Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, from Dominion’s lawyers. Dominion and Fox remain in the throes of a $1.6 billion dollar defamation suit over the network’s attempts to link the voting systems company to unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

According to a report from NBC News, former Tucker Carlson Producer Abby Grossberg, who has claimed the network coerced her testimony regarding the lawsuit, created recordings of conversations she had with several Trump attorneys boosting allegations of Dominion’s involvement in voter fraud schemes. The recordings were not made available to Dominion during discovery.

Judge Davis’ sanction against the network will allow Dominion to conduct further depositions on Fox’s dime. “I am very concerned … that there have been misrepresentations to the court,” Davis reportedly said during the pretrial hearing. “This is very serious.”

Davis further indicated that he may appoint a special master to conduct a review of whether or not Fox’s lawyers made “untrue or negligent” statements regarding evidence in the case.

Grossberg filed a pair of lawsuits in March alleging that her former employer pressured and manipulated her into giving misleading testimony to investigators. Fox initially attempted to have a gag order placed on Grossberg in order to prevent her from publicly discussing the suit, but later dropped the request.

“Based on what I understood and took away from the deposition preparation sessions I had with Fox’s legal team which were coercive and intimidating … I felt that I had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the ‘star witness’ for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News and would be subjected to worse terms and conditions of employment than male employees as I understood it,” Grossberg wrote in her complaint. Trending Trump Steamrolls Tucker Carlson on His Own Show MrBeast's Chris Tyson Went On Hormones. Then Came Transphobic Conspiracy Theories Trump Says Court Staff at Arraignment Cried and Apologized Ariana Grande Reflects on ‘Lowest’ Time in Her Life as She Addresses ‘Concerns’ About Her Body

According to the filing, during preparatory sessions for her deposition, Fox’s attorneys responded with “emphatical head shakes ‘no,’ [or] shook their heads whenever Ms. Grossberg answered hypothetical questions in a manner that was truthful but implicated others or needed elaboration.” Grossberg claims that the reactions from Fox’s attorneys led her to believe that she needed to avoid problematic questions or say something equivocal for Fox News to continue to ‘have her back.’”

The sanction against Fox comes days before the case’s jury trial is set to begin. On March 31, Davis ruled in a partial summary judgment that Fox News’ statements about Dominion in the aftermath of the election were categorically false and denied the network’s effort to have the $1.6 billion defamation suit thrown out.