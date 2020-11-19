 Fox Airs Giuliani Presser in Full Then Reports It Was All a Lie - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Watch UFC 255 Online: Live Stream Figueiredo vs. Perez on ESPN+
Home Politics Politics News

Fox Airs Giuliani Presser in Full Then Reports It Was All a Lie

“That was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts,” Fox News’ Kristin Fisher said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fox Airs Giuliani Presser in Full Then Reports It Was All a Lie

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Images

Fox continued its internal battle with the truth on Thursday as they aired a Rudy Giuliani presser with the full knowledge that he would continue to lie about election fraud to anyone that will listen. But less than an hour after giving Trump’s lawyer a major platform to spread misinformation to a wide audience, Fox News’ Kristin Fisher told viewers that what they just consumed was unmitigated nonsense.

“Well, that was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts. So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court,” Fisher said while beginning her reporting on the presser.

Colorful was an accurate way of describing the event at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington where hair dye streaks ran down a sweaty Giuliani’s face while he told reporters that he is sure that voter fraud crimes were committed because he could smell them.

“I know crimes, I can smell them. You don’t have to smell this one, I can prove it to you,” Giuliani said.

But as Fisher accurately reported Giuliani made “really bold and baseless” claims about voter fraud and “called it a nationwide conspiracy, and yet he failed to provide any hard evidence.”

Related

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, November 16, 2020, with guests Will Arnett and Maria Bakalova. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Maria Bakalova Talks About That Rudy Giuliani Scene in 'Borat' Sequel
Face-to-Maskless-Face with the MAGA March on Washington

Related

Guitarist Peter Green (right) and bassist John McVie, of British rock group Fleetwood Mac, rehearsing at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 22nd April 1969. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Farewell, Peter Green: The Timeless Blues Perfection of Fleetwood Mac's Original Guitar Hero
Harry Styles and Niall Horan: The Lost Interview

Fisher went on to say that Giuliani is telling one story to the American people and another when he’s in a courtroom.

“Giuliani continued to claim widespread voter fraud in Philadelphia, even though he has already said in court, and I quote, ‘This is not a fraud case.’ So what he’s saying in public, not under oath, is different from what he said in court,” Fisher said.

The Fox News reporter went on to say that Giuliani was not being truthful when he explained why the Trump campaign dropped certain federal lawsuits. And Fisher also took Trump’s lawyer to task for not providing the press with “hundreds” of sworn affidavits of voter fraud that Giuliani claims to have in his possession.

Fisher finished her report by saying that even the signage displayed behind Giuliani as he spewed lies was also bullshit.

“Up on that stage with Giuliani was a big poster with the headline ‘Multiple Paths to Victory.’ But Giuliani never credibly explained a single path, let alone multiple ones,” Fisher said. “So, the fact remains that the Trump campaign has yet to provide, at least in court, hard evidence of voter fraud and irregularities widespread enough to overturn the outcome of the election and to effectively challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s stance as the president-elect.”

In This Article: Fox News, Rudy Giuliani

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.