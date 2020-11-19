Fox Airs Giuliani Presser in Full Then Reports It Was All a Lie

Fox continued its internal battle with the truth on Thursday as they aired a Rudy Giuliani presser with the full knowledge that he would continue to lie about election fraud to anyone that will listen. But less than an hour after giving Trump’s lawyer a major platform to spread misinformation to a wide audience, Fox News’ Kristin Fisher told viewers that what they just consumed was unmitigated nonsense.

“Well, that was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts. So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court,” Fisher said while beginning her reporting on the presser.

Fox's @KristinFisher: "So much of what Giuliani said was simply not true" pic.twitter.com/TWQVg6byZ1 — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) November 19, 2020

Colorful was an accurate way of describing the event at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington where hair dye streaks ran down a sweaty Giuliani’s face while he told reporters that he is sure that voter fraud crimes were committed because he could smell them.

“I know crimes, I can smell them. You don’t have to smell this one, I can prove it to you,” Giuliani said.

But as Fisher accurately reported Giuliani made “really bold and baseless” claims about voter fraud and “called it a nationwide conspiracy, and yet he failed to provide any hard evidence.”

Fisher went on to say that Giuliani is telling one story to the American people and another when he’s in a courtroom.

“Giuliani continued to claim widespread voter fraud in Philadelphia, even though he has already said in court, and I quote, ‘This is not a fraud case.’ So what he’s saying in public, not under oath, is different from what he said in court,” Fisher said.

The Fox News reporter went on to say that Giuliani was not being truthful when he explained why the Trump campaign dropped certain federal lawsuits. And Fisher also took Trump’s lawyer to task for not providing the press with “hundreds” of sworn affidavits of voter fraud that Giuliani claims to have in his possession.

Fisher finished her report by saying that even the signage displayed behind Giuliani as he spewed lies was also bullshit.

“Up on that stage with Giuliani was a big poster with the headline ‘Multiple Paths to Victory.’ But Giuliani never credibly explained a single path, let alone multiple ones,” Fisher said. “So, the fact remains that the Trump campaign has yet to provide, at least in court, hard evidence of voter fraud and irregularities widespread enough to overturn the outcome of the election and to effectively challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s stance as the president-elect.”