Fox News Poll: 49% of Voters Want Trump Impeached and Removed From Office

President Donald Trump received bad polling news on Sunday, with a Fox News poll and NBC/WSJ both showing that 49 percent of voters want him impeached and removed from office. Not surprisingly, the president dismissed the results saying that he has “the real polls” and that all others are “fake” and “lousy.”

When Trump was asked by reporters about the dismal results, he began his attack saying, “You’re looking at the wrong polls. I have the real polls. The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster.”

Looks like Trump saw the new Fox News poll that shows his approval rating dropping and half the country wants him impeached and removed: "The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster." pic.twitter.com/SrBWi7wSdZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 3, 2019

Trump then started to cite “real polls” that seemingly no one has access to that allegedly show him doing well. “The real polls, if you look at the polls that came out this morning, people don’t want anything to do with impeachment. It’s a phony scam. It’s a hoax,” the president said.

Sunday’s poor results were backed up by Friday’s Washington Post-ABC News poll that found the same number, 49 percent of Americans, want him removed.

The Fox News poll delivered more biting news for the president. Registered voters said they would vote for former vice president Joe Biden by a margin of 51 to 39 percent over Trump. Also, according to the same poll, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and even Hillary Clinton, who is not running, would defeat the president in head-to-head matchups.