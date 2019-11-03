 Fox News Poll: 49% of Voters Want Trump Impeached, Removed From Office – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next See White House Honor Hero Dog in 'SNL' Sketch Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Fox News Poll: 49% of Voters Want Trump Impeached and Removed From Office

“I have the real polls. The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy, I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster,” the defiant president said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 03 Nov 2019

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump received bad polling news on Sunday, with a Fox News poll and NBC/WSJ both showing that 49 percent of voters want him impeached and removed from office. Not surprisingly, the president dismissed the results saying that he has “the real polls” and that all others are “fake” and “lousy.”

When Trump was asked by reporters about the dismal results, he began his attack saying, “You’re looking at the wrong polls. I have the real polls. The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster.”

Trump then started to cite “real polls” that seemingly no one has access to that allegedly show him doing well. “The real polls, if you look at the polls that came out this morning, people don’t want anything to do with impeachment. It’s a phony scam. It’s a hoax,” the president said.

Sunday’s poor results were backed up by Friday’s Washington Post-ABC News poll that found the same number, 49 percent of Americans, want him removed.

The Fox News poll delivered more biting news for the president. Registered voters said they would vote for former vice president Joe Biden by a margin of 51 to 39 percent over Trump. Also, according to the same poll, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and even Hillary Clinton, who is not running, would defeat the president in head-to-head matchups.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.