New Fox News Poll Has Biden Unseating Trump

Former vice president Joe Biden, who has not yet announced his candidacy, leads President Donald Trump by seven percentage points, 47 to 40, in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup for the presidency according to a new Fox News poll of registered voters.

Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), when matched head-to-head in the poll, would also send Trump home, but by a smaller margin of 44 percent to 41 percent. But Trump edges out two other democratic contenders, Sens. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), by only two points.

Biden also topped the list when Democratic primary voters were asked their preference on who should lead the ticket. Biden bested Sanders by eight percentage points, 31 percent to 23 percent.

The same poll also found that most Americans, 52 percent, think the president attempted to interfere with Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election. And 44 percent said they believe that the 2016 Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the election cycle.

Of course, it is way too early to read anything definitive into these presidential polls; name recognition plays a major role in the results. The last two presidents, for different reasons, both did not hold leads in early polling. But, for now, they are an interesting snapshot of the political landscape, but little more.