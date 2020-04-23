Fox News Devotes Entire Segment to Mocking COVID-19 Positive CNN Anchors

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham took a break from misleading viewers about all things coronavirus to disparage those at CNN who have shared their experiences while battling the virus.

On Wednesday night, Ingraham, who regularly trolls in dangerous coronavirus advice like touting untested drugs and encouraging people to take part in anti-stay-at-home protests, devoted more than five minutes of her program to talk smack about the newscasters, complete with pre-packaged graphics.

Guest Raymond Arroyo began the segment by panning CNN’s talent — Chris Cuomo, Brooke Baldwin, and Richard Quest — who have, in one way or another, spoken on-air about contracting the virus and its ramifications.

“Laura, the first rule of journalism is: don’t inject yourself into the story,” Arroyo snarked, adding, “But there seems to be a deliberate attempt to graft a slew of CNN anchors onto this COVID crisis.”

“A number of them have contracted the virus and emoted their personal experiences,” Arroyo continued. “It almost appears they’ve launched a series of new reality shows. You could call this one ‘Are You Sicker Than a CNN Anchor?’”

A colorful graphic appeared then on-screen with the name of the faux reality show Arroyo had just suggested, followed by a mash-up of CNN journalists detailing their experiences with the virus.

After the montage, Arroyo put aside the fact that he first presented the segment by chuckling with Ingraham when rolling out the silly reality show name and graphic and said, “Laura, the self-referential emoting is what is so galling. People are dying and losing their livelihoods. Chances are, young and healthy anchors will not succumb to the disease.”

Arroyo continued, “And to keep this narrative going every night that’s so personal, it is disturbing. Because you lose all perspective. It is great to have perspective, but to become the story is a big problem here. And CNN really should tamp down their personal stories. It’s too much.”

Ingraham then chimed in saying she’s “glad [the CNN newscasters] are ok.” But she followed that expression wishing them well with an ironic take that was rather astonishing.

“I don’t really get it,” Ingraham said of the newsworthiness of CNN’s coverage. “Is that the news?” Ingraham asked.

Asking “Is that news?” while in the midst of a five-minute jokey segment on the topic during one the higher-rated, primetime programs on a so-called news channel is rich. If CNN anchors contracting a virus in the middle of a pandemic is not news, why is Ingraham covering it? Like Arroyo just said in this very segment, “People are dying and losing their livelihoods.”

But of course, the two went right back to the comedy portion of the COVID-19 segment by again mocking particular incidents and anchors, which included another prepackaged graphic that made fun of Anderson Cooper.

Is that news?