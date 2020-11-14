Fox Host’s Simple Question Derails Interview With Trump Aide

As the outgoing president’s legal cases to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 election win continue to fail, the argument that Trump was actually victorious is becoming more and more farcical with each passing day. And Saturday’s heated Fox interview with Trump’s Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine proved as much.

In the interview, Perrine glossed over host Leland Vittert’s simple question about how Trump can secure 270 electoral votes, the amount needed to win the presidency, causing Vittert to abruptly end the interview.

Vittert: [With Trump having] no plans to concede, what’s the path to 270?

Perrine: Well, considering no state has actually certified the election results, there are ballots still being counted across the country. This is going to take some time to make sure we count every legal vote and do not count any illegal votes.

But Vittert interrupted Perrine, telling her, “We’ve heard that talking point for a long time,” and then trying again to get an answer to his question by reciting the numerical reality of the insurmountable vote count for Biden in states that Trump continues to challenge.

Vittert asked, “What states is the president going to pull ahead in?”

Perrine answered by sarcastically complaining that the Fox host was not letting her speak.

“Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to speak. It seems like you are certainly not keen to let that happen today,” Perrine said before making unproven accusations of voter suppression aimed at Trump supporters.

The trainwreck of an interview went on from there with the host continuously interrupting and trying to get Perrine to focus on his question, while Trump’s comms director accused Vittert and the rest of the media of calling the election too soon.

“You’re trying to say this is done and over,” Perrine said, adding, “The media is saying this is done and over.”

Perrine also took offense to Vittert’s facial expressions during the exchange, saying, “Keep smirking, making your faces and rolling your eyes, Leland.”

Astonishingly, while both argued over each other, Perrine blamed Fox News for the Russia investigation.

“I get it. I get it. You guys spent years trying to run up a Russian hoax against the president and trying to say this is over. And the hypocrisy continues,” Perrine said.

Before Vittert ended the interview, Perrine objected to the media and Fox News referring to President-elect Biden as president-elect and asked how many dead people are allowed to vote.

“Here’s a question for you, Leland: For every Democrat and every talking head on the news, how much fraud is OK? How many dead people can vote, and you’re OK with that?” Perrine asked.

Vittert laughed at the question but did take offense at being lumped in with other media outlets, saying, “So now you just attack everybody if they don’t agree with you, OK. Not much else to say,” the host said as he ended the interview.

Trump has complained for months about Fox’s coverage of him during this election cycle as he yearns for the days when the now-deceased Roger Ailes ran the network. And his fans have taken notice. During Saturday’s so-called “Million MAGA March” near the White House, supporters chanted “Fox News sucks!”

Trump supporters are now marching toward the Supreme Court, chanting “Fox News sucks!” pic.twitter.com/NoJ5pwPqSo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 14, 2020

But even if the network may not be living up to the propaganda levels that would satisfy Trump, Fox is still in the tank for him, and they continue to promote his lies. Currently, the “news” network is running an ad featuring their high-priced prime time talent spreading misinformation about the president’s untrue election fraud claims.