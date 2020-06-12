 To Check His Boasting Fox News Host Reminds Trump Lincoln Freed Slaves - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next 'Exit Plan' Review: You'll Want to Leave This D.O.A. Thriller ASAP Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

To Check His Boasting, Fox News Host Reminds Trump Lincoln Freed Slaves

Abraham Lincoln “did good, but it’s always questionable,” the president said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fox News Host Reminds Trump Lincoln Freed Slaves To Check His Boasting On Race Issues

President Donald Trump and Fox News host Harris Faulkner.

FoxNews/Screencap

As President Trump tried to suggest that he had accomplished more for the black community than any past presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, even a Fox News host felt the need to check him and remind the president that Lincoln freed the slaves.

During an interview that aired on Friday, Harris Faulkner, a Black Fox News host, asked Trump an open-ended question — always a risky and adventurous move — about how past legislation he has supported or signed, like opportunity zones and criminal justice reform, might help him with the ongoing protests.

Trump immediately started to heap praise upon himself and spoke in terms of his own greatness while trying to minimize Lincoln, saying the 16th president’s accomplishments are “always questionable.”

Trump said, “So, I think I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president. And, let’s take a pass on Abraham Lincoln because he did good, although, it’s always questionable, you know, in other words, the end result.”

Faulkner interrupted, “Well, we are free, Mr. President. So, he did pretty well.”

Trump, who often defends the confederacy and recently bristled at the push to rename Army bases that are named after confederate officers, seems to be using dog-whistle language in this interview to appeal to his racist followers. Labeling the achievements of one of America’s most celebrated presidents as “always questionable” while also negatively referring to “the end result” is mend-bending. Lincoln’s “end result” was saving the Union by ending the Civil War and making slavery unlawful. It’s hard to argue with those results, unless you’re a racist.

As for Trump, who is attempting to position himself above one of the greats, he currently ranks as one of the most unpopular presidents in our history. And he was impeached. So, it seems that it is Trump’s self-assessment that is questionable, not Lincoln’s legacy. As for Trump, while the country mourns the more than 110,000 who died from coronavirus and protests continue in honor of Black people killed by police, it appears his legacy will be tarnished at best.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Donald Trump, Fox News, Harris Faulkner

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.