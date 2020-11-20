According to Fox’s Geraldo Rivera, the 252,000 in America who have died from Covid-19 while the president mishandled the pandemic should be ignored, and instead, Trump should be celebrated by naming the coming virus vaccines: “The Trump.”

Rivera’s devoted cult member-like notion came during a segment on the Trump uber-propaganda program Fox and Friends on Friday.

“I had an idea, with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he’s got to give up, and it’s time to leave, and the time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump,'” Rivera said.

Fox’s Geraldo Reaches Peak Cult Status Says Name Vaccine "The Trump" https://t.co/EcfJxNAKU2 pic.twitter.com/UvVrh3RmFJ — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) November 20, 2020

The Trump sycophant went on to explain how people might ask each other about getting a vaccine with the same branding that Trump Steaks once held.

“You know, make it like: ‘Have you got your Trump yet?’ You know, it’d be a nice gesture to him, and years from now would become just a kind of a generic game. ‘Have you got your Trump yet now?’ ‘I got my Trump. I’m fine,'” Rivera said.

The gushing continued as Rivera spoke as if only a President Trump would have enacted a program that would have funded vaccine research. And Rivera conveniently omitted the fact that Pfizer did not take research funding from Trump’s Operation Warp Speed program, and will only receive distribution money from the government once the vaccine is available.

“I wish we could honor him in that way because he is definitely the prime architect of this Operation Warp Speed. And but for him, we’d still be waiting into the grim winter for these amazing, miraculous medical breakthroughs,” Rivera said.