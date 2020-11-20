 Fox's Geraldo Reaches Peak Cult Status Says Name Vaccine 'The Trump' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch the Newly Remastered Video for John Lennon, Yoko Ono's 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)'
Home Politics Politics News

Fox’s Geraldo Reaches Peak Cult Status, Says Name Vaccine ‘The Trump’

“But not for [Trump], we’d still be waiting into the grim winter for these amazing, miraculous medical breakthroughs,” Rivera said

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fox’s Geraldo Reaches Peak Cult Status Says Name Vaccine ‘The Trump’

FoxNews/Screencap

According to Fox’s Geraldo Rivera, the 252,000 in America who have died from Covid-19 while the president mishandled the pandemic should be ignored, and instead, Trump should be celebrated by naming the coming virus vaccines: “The Trump.”

Rivera’s devoted cult member-like notion came during a segment on the Trump uber-propaganda program Fox and Friends on Friday.

“I had an idea, with the world so divided and everybody telling [Trump] he’s got to give up, and it’s time to leave, and the time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine ‘The Trump,'” Rivera said.

The Trump sycophant went on to explain how people might ask each other about getting a vaccine with the same branding that Trump Steaks once held.

“You know, make it like: ‘Have you got your Trump yet?’ You know, it’d be a nice gesture to him, and years from now would become just a kind of a generic game. ‘Have you got your Trump yet now?’ ‘I got my Trump. I’m fine,'” Rivera said.

The gushing continued as Rivera spoke as if only a President Trump would have enacted a program that would have funded vaccine research. And Rivera conveniently omitted the fact that Pfizer did not take research funding from Trump’s Operation Warp Speed program, and will only receive distribution money from the government once the vaccine is available.

“I wish we could honor him in that way because he is definitely the prime architect of this Operation Warp Speed. And but for him, we’d still be waiting into the grim winter for these amazing, miraculous medical breakthroughs,” Rivera said.

In This Article: coronavirus, Donald Trump, Geraldo Rivera

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.