Fox News Laments That Schoolchildren Are Being Taught Fairness

Americans want to tax the rich. Poll after poll says as much, including those conducted by Fox News. According to registered voters surveyed by the network last month, 70 percent of Americans are in favor of increasing taxes for incomes over $10 million, and 65 percent are in favor of levying additional taxes on incomes over $1 million. America’s Newsroom hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith were dumbfounded by the numbers, so on Tuesday they brought in colleague Charles Payne to make sense of it all.

“The idea of fairness has been promoted in our schools for a long time,” Payne explained. “We’re starting to see kids who grew up with this nothing of fairness above all. Now they’re becoming voting age, and they’re bringing this ideology with them.”

Just to be clear, the argument here is that this “ideology,” that fairness is a virtue, is a bad thing.

Fox, apoplectic over its own polling showing wide public support for @AOC and @ewarren's wealth tax proposals, literally blames the fact that schools teach kids to be fair: "The idea of fairness has been promoted in our schools for a long time." pic.twitter.com/GowAZWYWpZ — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) February 5, 2019

Enthusiasm around the idea of taxing the rich has swelled following proposals put forth last month by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Shortly after being sworn into Congress, Ocasio-Cortez unveiled the idea of a 70 percent marginal tax rate on income exceeding $10 million. Warren, who is expected to formally announce her 2020 presidential candidacy this weekend, followed with a proposal to impose a two-percent tax on tax on a household’s wealth between $50 million and $1 billion, and a three-percent tax on wealth exceeding $1 billion. A poll released Monday by Morning Consult found that 45 percent of Americans support Ocasio-Cortez’s plan, as opposed to 32 percent who oppose it. The same poll found that 60 percent of Americans support Warren’s plan, while only 21 percent oppose it.

While conservatives lament that the nation’s youth has been taught to value fairness over unmitigated greed, they’re also pushing for public schools to offer Bible classes. They better throw in a caveat to make sure educators skip over all that pesky Jesus stuff, lest their children grow up to be Democrats.