Fox Fact-Checks Trump and Own Hosts’ Claims of Voter Fraud

While Trump continues to whine about the way some of Fox News’ anchors have covered him during the 2020 presidential election cycle, on Sunday one anchor called his claims of widespread voter fraud baseless, false and an “insult to thousands of election officials.”

As the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona pointed out, Eric Shawn not only fact-checked the president but also laid to waste many of his colleagues’ consistent bullshit on the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, Maria Bartiromo used her program on Fox Business to promote the baseless accusation that software used in voter systems swapped Trump votes to Biden votes, but unlike many of the network’s primetime hosts, Shawn tried to set Fox viewers straight.

After reading the software company’s statement denying the allegations, Shawn reported the actual news on the subject.

“Prosecutors say that any voter or election fraud allegation will be thoroughly investigated. And if the fix were in, if there was wrongdoing, we will know about it,” the host said.

Shawn wrapped his report with a definitive statement about the lack of “evidence of any widespread voter fraud” and added that false accusations are an “insult” to the hard-working election officials nationwide.

“Election officials across the country insist as of today, there is no evidence of any widespread fraud affecting the outcome of the presidential election, that our precious democracy was not tampered with,” Shawn said, adding, “And that such baseless and false claims are an insult to the thousands of election officials and workers across the country, who we have seen dedicating themselves 24/7 to ensure a fair and free election for all of us.”