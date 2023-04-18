Fox News Settles Dominion Case, Avoiding Public Airing of Network’s Dirty Laundry

Fox News has settled with Dominion Voting Systems, which sued the network for defamation after it repeatedly aired false claims about the voting-machine company rigging the 2020 presidential election.

Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced the settlement on Tuesday after a long delay following the jury’s selection. “Parties have resolved their case,” he said.

“I’ve been on the bench since 2010,” Judge Davis added. “The best lawyering I’ve had, ever.” He also thanked the jurors, which were selected earlier in the day. “It was extremely important,” he said. “Without you the parties wouldn’t have been able to resolve their situation.”

The amount of the settlement has not been made public, and it’s unclear if it ever will. The settlement means the network will avoid having to trot its highest-profile figures — from Rupert Murdoch to Tucker Carlson and beyond — in front of the court to testify under oath about their coverage of the 2020 election, which the court has already determined was rife with lies.

Dominion was seeking $1.6 billion in damages, arguing it suffered financial harm from Fox News pushing a narrative that the company helped rig the election in favor of President Biden despite its executives and on-air personalities knowing there was no evidence to support the claim.

Signs of a potential settlement agreement seemed to be underway on Sunday, with Judge Davis announcing that he was moving the start of the trial from Monday to Tuesday without explanation. The Wall Street Journal reported that the delay was due to Fox pushing to settle the case out of court.

Fox had already lost a series of pretrial rulings in the lead-up to the now-nixed trial, including last month when the court denied the networks' bid to have the suit thrown out. Judge Davis sanctioned Fox during a pre-trial hearing last week after Dominion's lawyers accused Fox of withholding evidence. Portions of the evidence in question, audio recordings former Fox producer Abby Grossberg made after the 2020 election, were later aired by MSNBC. They featured a Trump official admitting to Fox that the Dominion voting machines in Georgia showed no "physical issues," as well as Rudy Giuliani telling Fox host Maria Bartiromo that he was having trouble substantiating claims of election fraud.

The recordings were only the latest in a damning series of revelations about how Fox covered the aftermath of the election. Internal network communications made public during the litigation demonstrated that network executives and prominent on-air hosts knew there was no real evidence of fraud, but pushed the idea that there was because of concerns about losing their Trump-supporting audience. Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham texted about there was no proof of fraud. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott emailed about concerns that fact-checking election fraud claims was "bad for business." Rupert Murdoch admitted in a deposition that Fox hosts "endorsed" false claims of fraud.

The network also appeared fully aware that there were falsehoods in their coverage of Dominion’s role in the election, as says after the election Fox News information specialist Leonard Balducci circulated materials from Dominion and the Associated Press debunking growing conspiracies about the company. Fox continued to platform unfounded claims by Giuliani and fellow Trump lawyer Sidney Powell anyway.

Trump argued ahead of the settlement that the best way for Fox to defang Dominion’s case was to push even more false claims of fraud. “IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED,” the former president wrote Monday on Truth Social.