A-Paw-Lling

Fox News: College Kids Who Find Comfort in Petting Cats Need a ‘Slap in the Face’

The hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered sounded off on students who enjoy petting animals as a form of stress relief, calling them "snowflakes"
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The hosts of Fox NewsOutnumbered had a full blown hissy fit over a report that petting cats helps college students relax, with one host saying that the students need a “slap in the face” and another calling them “snowflakes.” 

The e-meow-tional segment was a response to a study indicating that some people respond to interactions with cats as a form of stress relief. The study pointed out that popular animal interaction events on college campuses usually feature dogs. 

“I don’t think these kids need cats, I think they need discipline, I think they need a slap in the face,” said host Emily Compagno, who by the sound of it could use some time decompressing herself if a desire to commit physical violence is her response to people petting cats. 

The panel got their tails in a twist, rehashing well worn accusations that anything remotely suggesting that young people would like to be less stressed than their forebears is actually a sign of being wimps. “This is another example of how we are raising snowflakes,” said anchor Julie Banderas. “If you honestly can’t make it in college, then just drop out. I know a lot of people want to take advantage of the freebies, but just drop out anyway. Do us all a favor.”

“No one is going to hand you a puppy in the real world!,” exclaimed host Tammy Bruce, as if enjoying puppies when given the opportunity to play with them is a sign of crippling emotional dependence. “It’s part of the indoctrination,” she said. Indoctrination to what? We’d love to know. Because according to Compagno, these liberal cat-petting communes are both taxpayer-funded and come with a side of free tuition. 

“I remember on one of my campuses getting a note that there would be dogs and puppies for us to soothe us during exam time. I thought, is this real?” said former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, disgusted by the notion of anyone interrupting study time for some lighthearted enjoyment. “I don’t need to be coddling a puppy, I need my organic chemistry book if I’m pre-med … I don’t need a puppy in my lap to study for exams.”

OK? Congrats? 

“This is the idea of building a society of betas,” declared contributor David Webb. “These kids are the problem … If you need a cat or you need a puppy you don’t belong in college.”

Setting aside the absurdity of the statement, and the fact that it essentially tells any student who relies on a service animal that they have no place getting a higher education, the segment highlights the absurd lengths the network will go to to drum up outrage over something as benign as college students spending a few minutes having a cuddle with a cute animal during finals.

