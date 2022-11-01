Fox News: College Kids Who Find Comfort in Petting Cats Need a ‘Slap in the Face’

The hosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered had a full blown hissy fit over a report that petting cats helps college students relax, with one host saying that the students need a “slap in the face” and another calling them “snowflakes.”

Study shows petting cats could be beneficial for alleviating stress in college students.



Fox News' reaction?



They are all "snowflakes" who need a "slap in the face" because this is "part of the indoctrination" and the "kids are the problem." pic.twitter.com/5QackwGxdt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 1, 2022

The e-meow-tional segment was a response to a study indicating that some people respond to interactions with cats as a form of stress relief. The study pointed out that popular animal interaction events on college campuses usually feature dogs.

“I don’t think these kids need cats, I think they need discipline, I think they need a slap in the face,” said host Emily Compagno, who by the sound of it could use some time decompressing herself if a desire to commit physical violence is her response to people petting cats.

The panel got their tails in a twist, rehashing well worn accusations that anything remotely suggesting that young people would like to be less stressed than their forebears is actually a sign of being wimps. “This is another example of how we are raising snowflakes,” said anchor Julie Banderas. “If you honestly can’t make it in college, then just drop out. I know a lot of people want to take advantage of the freebies, but just drop out anyway. Do us all a favor.”

“No one is going to hand you a puppy in the real world!,” exclaimed host Tammy Bruce, as if enjoying puppies when given the opportunity to play with them is a sign of crippling emotional dependence. “It’s part of the indoctrination,” she said. Indoctrination to what? We’d love to know. Because according to Compagno, these liberal cat-petting communes are both taxpayer-funded and come with a side of free tuition.

“I remember on one of my campuses getting a note that there would be dogs and puppies for us to soothe us during exam time. I thought, is this real?” said former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, disgusted by the notion of anyone interrupting study time for some lighthearted enjoyment. “I don’t need to be coddling a puppy, I need my organic chemistry book if I’m pre-med … I don’t need a puppy in my lap to study for exams.”

OK? Congrats?

“This is the idea of building a society of betas,” declared contributor David Webb. “These kids are the problem … If you need a cat or you need a puppy you don’t belong in college.”

Setting aside the absurdity of the statement, and the fact that it essentially tells any student who relies on a service animal that they have no place getting a higher education, the segment highlights the absurd lengths the network will go to to drum up outrage over something as benign as college students spending a few minutes having a cuddle with a cute animal during finals.