Fox News Contributor Likens Christmas Tree Fire to One of the Deadliest Tragedies in American History

After a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters in Manhattan caught on fire early Wednesday morning, talking heads at the network jumped to label the event as a “hate crime” against Christianity, and even against Fox News itself.

The fire was allegedly started by a homeless man who may have been mentally ill, according to New York City’s police commissioner.

The network’s outrage crescendoed on Thursday when a Fox News contributor compared event, which caused a grand total of zero injuries, to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, which killed 2,403 American military personnel and 68 civilians.

The Five on Thursday broadcast a much-hyped lighting ceremony for the rebuilt tree, during which contributor Rev. Jacques DeGraff got so caught up in the moment that he was compelled to reach back into history for a comparison. “Somebody asked me why are you here,” DeGraff called out. “I’m here because these colors don’t run! Eighty years ago this week, they tried to extinguish the darkness in a place called Pearl Harbor. We didn’t fold then, and we won’t fold now because we have come this far by faith!”

Police have said it doesn’t appear the blaze was politically motivated, or even premeditated. Nevertheless, the relatively minor instance of property damage was mentioned in the same sentence as the catalyst for the U.S. entering World War II and one of the greatest tragedies in the nation’s history. Fox News’ decision to dub the tree the “All American Christmas Tree” seems to have boosted its symbolic value enough for people like DeGraff to feel comfortable saying what he did.

But the 50-foot tree is also artificial, which seems appropriate considering the artificial outrage over the fire and its supposed grander meaning coming from the mouths of dedicated soldiers in the never-ending War on Christmas like Tucker Carlson, Brian Kilmeade, and Harris Faulkner.