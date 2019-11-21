Fox News’ Chris Wallace: Sondland ‘Took Out the Bus and Ran Over President Trump’

During Fox News’ coverage of Wednesday’s impeachment hearings, Chris Wallace, once again, set himself apart from the mostly wall-to-wall pro-Trump coverage that the channel usually provides, giving viewers some straight analysis of US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland’s testimony.

Wallace first said that Sondland’s motives were self-preservation and trying to “protect himself.” But then Wallace rattled off a string of high-level names that the president’s hand-picked ambassador clearly implicated during his testimony.

“To a certain degree, [Sondland] took out the bus and ran over President Trump, Vice President Pence, Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, Rudy Giuliani, Mick Mulvaney. He implicates all of them,” Wallace said.

The anchor continued to make clear the importance and breadth of Sondland’s accusations. While further describing the ambassador’s testimony, Wallace said, “And one of the things, it pains [Sondland] to say, this wasn’t a rogue operation. ‘I wasn’t a freelancer. Everybody knew. Everybody was in the loop on this.’”

Wallace also nails the extortion premise of the scandal that most Fox News regulars never expose their audience to, saying that Sondland “certainly makes it clear that in the direct conversations he has with the president he saw a conditionality here.”

Wallace went on dishing truth while recapping the main takeaway of Sondland’s damning testimony. “As a reporter it seems to me is we have to go to what the headline is today. And the headline is that Gordon Sondland, one of ‘three amigos,’ perhaps the one who had the most direct contact with Donald Trump, says, in his opening statement, ‘Was there a quid pro quo with regard to the question of the White House call and White House meeting? The answer is yes.’”

Wallace continued quoting Sondland’s testimony, “The president wanted a public statement from [Ukraine] President Zelensky committing to investigations of Burisma and the 2016 election. We all understood these prerequisites for the White House call and White House meeting [with Zelensky] reflected President Trump’s desires and requirements.”