Fox News Blames Biden for Conspiracy Theorist Beating Nancy Pelosi’s Husband With a Hammer

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was savagely beaten with a hammer early Friday morning after an intruder looking for his wife broke into their San Francisco home. He was taken to a hospital, where he’s undergoing surgery.

Fox News responded the same way it does to pretty much anything that reflects poorly on Republicans or the United States, which is to blame President Biden.

“I think where we’re at … the president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse in this country,” Kennedy said on The Five. “That hasn’t happened. There are people who see words as violence, and then there are people for whom it’s very easy for them to cross the line and commit acts of violence like this because they’re moved by their politics.”

"The president promised to bring down the tenor of political discourse. That hasn't happened. People are more divided."

The network earlier in the day brought on Caitlyn Jenner, who argued that the attack shouldn’t be turned into a partisan issue before blaming Pelosi for not having better security at her house, “soft-on-crime liberals,” and, yes, President Biden. “Truly, he has done nothing to tone down the rhetoric and unite this nation,” she said. “Violence in our nation is everywhere and it’s at record levels. He has become the divider-in-chief.”

"Another major take-away is Biden. He's done nothing to tone down the rhetoric and unite this nation."

The network’s morning programming also took aim at the president. “If we have a situation where this is politically motivated, you have to step back and say, ‘Why is our country so divided? President Biden, you got up to the podium and said you were going to bring us together and that was one of the things you promised people. It’s one of the reasons they voted for you and they backed away from Trump, because they did think that he was divisive. So why is this happening and why are we polarized?”

Fox: It's either "a crime situation" that "shines a light on what's happening in San Fran and all these other cities" or "politically-motivated" in which case "Why is our country so divided? Prez Biden, you got up to the podium and said you were gonna bring us together."

It’s unclear what motivated the alleged attacker, David DePape, to break into Pelosi’s house, call out for her, and then assault her husband with a hammer. Rolling Stone did, however, uncover a digital trail showing DePape raging against groomers and “pedos,” and posting about racism, misogyny, voter fraud conspiracies, QAnon tropes, and other talking points and conspiracy theories popular among right-wing conservatives.