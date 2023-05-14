Fox News Calls Biden Speech ‘Evil,’ Declares America the ‘Least Racist Country in the World’

Fox News was not happy with President Joe Biden’s commencement address to Howard University, which one Fox host called “pandering” and led another to declare America the “least racist country in the world.”

“Racism has long torn us apart,” Biden told the crowd during his speech to the historically Black university in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. “It’s a battle that’s never really over.” The president then called white supremacy “the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland,” and added, “I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say it wherever I go.”

Biden has made efforts to combat white supremacy during his administration, including a national strategy to counter domestic terrorism including racially or ethnically-motivated violent extremism. But his statements at Howard clearly ruffled some feathers at Fox.

“Everyone — because it was so naked — could see what an obvious pander,” one host commented.

“This is clearly a battle that helps him politically,” host Rachel Campos-Duffy said. “I think it’s so cynical. I think it’s actually evil to lie about America. That is not America. America is not racist. America is the least racist country in the whole world, which is why we have right now people clamoring to get into our country. That’s just a fact.”

"What the left wants to do to restart race challenges in our country … They want us to not get along, when our default right now as Americans is to want to love each other, want to work together, want to be together."



— Fox & Friends' Pete Hegseth pic.twitter.com/Q2XRmxDTnc — The Recount (@therecount) May 14, 2023

Campos-Duffy’s claim is patently ridiculous and completely ignores factors such as climate change, food insecurity, violence and lack of economic opportunities that are driving immigration. Trending Feinstein's Health Crisis Goes Back Farther than We Knew ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Is Toxic Behind the Scenes, Staffers Say Eurovision 2023 Final: Sweden’s Loreen Makes History in Stunning Fashion Twitter Finally Agrees On Something: Hating Musk's New CEO

“What the left wants to do to restart race challenges in our country,” host Pete Hegseth chimed in. “D.E.I. is divide, exclude and indoctrinate. They want us to not get along, when our default right now as Americans is to want to love each other, want to work together, want to be together.”

Moments later, the network turned to report on the legal defense fundraising efforts of Daniel Perry, the former marine who put Jordan Neely, a Black man in distress, into a headlock and killed him on the New York City subway, immediately exposing Hegseth’s earlier statement that Americans just “want to love each other” for the blatant lie it is.