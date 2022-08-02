Fox News Calls Beyoncé ‘Vile’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Beyoncé has become “more vile than ever” for “X-rated lyrics” in her new album, including her celebratory references to stretch marks and body dimples in her new song “HEATED.”

Kilmeade: She’s a parent. We haven’t t really seen her in a while barely dressed dancing around and now she comes back more vile than ever pic.twitter.com/zjnhKXiTKU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022

“Heated” was the source of controversy over its inclusion of an ableist slur in the lyrics, prompting Beyoncé to remove the word “spaz” from the song. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a representative told Rolling Stone.

But “what about the dimpled ass community?” complained Kilmeade on Monday.

“Or what about those with stretch marks on their breasts?” responded Fox contributor Raymond Arroyo, declining to repeat the use of the word “tits.” “Why would you sing [those lyrics] as a renowned woman who young people look to? I don’t know.”

“She’s a parent” added Kilmeade, a father of three who is apparently unaware that pregnancy, child bearing, or just life in general can cause such things as stretch marks or booty dimples, and that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.