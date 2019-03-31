×
Rolling Stone
Fox News Apologizes For ‘Three Mexican Countries’ Graphic

But Twitter was not forgiving

Fox News chyron reads: "Trump cuts U.S. aid to 3 Mexican Countries"

Twitter

While reporting on the State Department’s announcement to no longer provide foreign assistance to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala Fox & Friends Weekend showed a graphic that read: “Trump cuts U.S. aid to 3 Mexican countries.”

The three Latin American countries are independent nations. But the mistaken chyron stayed on screen for 30 seconds. According to Yahoo News, the network later released an apology saying, We want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” the apology read. “We had an inaccurate graphic on screen … we just want to be clear the funding is being cut off to three Central American countries. We apologize for the error, it never should have happened.”

But Twitter did what Twitter does, and deservingly so:

