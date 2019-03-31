Fox News Apologizes For ‘Three Mexican Countries’ Graphic

While reporting on the State Department’s announcement to no longer provide foreign assistance to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala Fox & Friends Weekend showed a graphic that read: “Trump cuts U.S. aid to 3 Mexican countries.”

The three Latin American countries are independent nations. But the mistaken chyron stayed on screen for 30 seconds. According to Yahoo News, the network later released an apology saying, We want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” the apology read. “We had an inaccurate graphic on screen … we just want to be clear the funding is being cut off to three Central American countries. We apologize for the error, it never should have happened.”

But Twitter did what Twitter does, and deservingly so:

I was today years old when I found out Mexico was 3 countries pic.twitter.com/gVQx9cppzS — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 31, 2019

Best part of this: none of the 3 countries were Mexico. https://t.co/XVGAMlhjOh — Mike P. "Ontario Dad" Moffatt 🇨🇦🏅🏅 (@MikePMoffatt) March 31, 2019

North Mexico, South Mexico and Mexiopotamia — Dr. KeishaBee (@KeishaBee626) March 31, 2019

That IS how they see us @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/le4StDkG4n — Paola Ramos (@paoramos) March 31, 2019

This is a testament to the high journalistic standards of Fox News. Always breaking stories. Who knew this about Mexico? https://t.co/vBB7PktzgF — Alex Gibney (@alexgibneyfilm) March 31, 2019