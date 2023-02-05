Fox News Host Wonders If Biden Needed China’s ‘Permission’ to Shoot Down Balloon

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested Sunday that President Biden is “potentially compromised” by China and therefore had to make sure it was okay with the Chinese before the U.S. military shot down the country’s surveillance balloon off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday.

Campos-Duffy complained on Fox & Friends about how the balloon was allowed to travel across the country over the last few days.

“There is no explanation unless there is some intelligence gathering on our part that we needed with this balloon,” Campos-Duffy said, seemingly ignoring how Biden said military leaders advised him against shooting down the balloon over land due to the civilian harm it could cause.

“Why would we take that long? Is it possible that our president was getting permission from the Chinese to take it down?” she asked retired U.S. Navy commander Kirk Lippold. “I mean, let’s just all be honest. He is potentially compromised by many of the business deals that his family has made with the Chinese Communist government.”

The Fox host’s comment resembled those spread by the likes of Donald Trump Jr., who also used the word “compromised” in a tweet Friday criticizing Biden. The former president’s son was also among the prominent conservatives giddily posting about picking up their guns and taking aim at the balloon themselves despite it being too high up.

On Saturday, Campos-Duffy was more explicit in her suggestion that China has leverage over the president when she referred to Hunter Biden’s laptop. “There’s a lot in that laptop that might have something to do with this response,” she said on Fox and Friends Saturday.