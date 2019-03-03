Only Four in Ten Voters Would Re-Elect Trump, New Poll Says

Just 41 percent of registered voters say they will “definitely” or “probably” vote for President Donald Trump in 2020, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday. Forty-eight percent of those polled say they will “definitely” or “probably” vote for the Democratic nominee.

Overall Trump’s approval rating, 46 percent, saw a rise of three points since January. And his support from Republicans remains strong with 88 percent saying they approve of his job performance. Only 37 percent of GOP voters want to see the president challenged in the primaries.

Sixty percent of voters disapprove with Trump’s national emergency declaration to fund the border wall. And 58 percent say he has been dishonest about the Russia probe. However, 75 percent of Republicans polled say the president has been “honest and truthful” regarding the Russia investigation.

Although the percent of Republicans who believe in the president’s honesty when it comes to Russia may seem astounding, it should not be a surprise. Most, if not all, of the news that Trump supporters consume denies or deflects any and all allegations that connect Russia and the president. Just this morning, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) jumped through hoops to defend Trump on the topic and claimed there is proof that the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded with Russia to “impact the election”—a claim that has been proven false time and time again.