 Florida GOP Passes Bill to Punish Disney Over LGBTQ Support - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next John Moreland Announces New Album, Drops Atmospheric Song 'Ugly Faces'
Home Politics Politics News

Florida Republicans Pass Bill Punishing Disney for LGBTQ Support

The state’s legislature on Thursday advanced a bill stripping the company of its ability to self-govern. Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign it into law

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The park will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. (AP Photo/John Raoux)Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The park will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, FL.

John Raoux/AP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ crusade against what he has called the “woke” Disney Corporation continued on Thursday when the Florida House of Representatives passed a bill eliminating Disney World from being able to self-govern.

Disney since 1967 has operated within its own special district, collecting its own taxes and providing its own emergency services. This allows Disney to operate and carry out construction projects without being subject to the oversight of a planning commission or other body.

It might not seem like a great idea for the state of Florida to cut the legs out from one of its largest economic drivers, but Republicans are more concerned with culture wars than their constituents’ welfare. The move is nothing more than a way for DeSantis to take revenge on Disney for opposing the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits teachers in kindergarten through third grade from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation with students.

Related Stories

Florida Is Now Rejecting Math Textbooks Because of Critical Race Theory
Right-Wing Protesters Launch Extremely Ineffective Protest Outside Disney World

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
25 Best 'Friends' Episodes

DeSantis, with the help of Tucker Carlson and other allies in conservative media, has sought to portray the entertainment giant as a hotbed of pedophilia, equating opposition of of the anti-LGBTQ law with a desire to “groom” children for sex. The idea that Disney is a tool of the left has spread throughout Congress, as well. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs posted a graphic on Thursday implying that Disney — a beacon of American capitalism if there ever was one — is communist. It doesn’t need to make sense. The point is that Disney is evil and evil things are Democratic and Democrats are communists.

The legislation to strip Disney of its ability to self-govern passed 68-38, a day after the state Senate approved it 23-16. It will now move to DeSantis’ desk. If he signs it as expected, the legislation will take effect on June 1, 2023.

In This Article: Congress, Disney, Florida, Redistricting, Ron Desantis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.