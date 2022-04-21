Florida Republicans Pass Bill Punishing Disney for LGBTQ Support

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ crusade against what he has called the “woke” Disney Corporation continued on Thursday when the Florida House of Representatives passed a bill eliminating Disney World from being able to self-govern.

Disney since 1967 has operated within its own special district, collecting its own taxes and providing its own emergency services. This allows Disney to operate and carry out construction projects without being subject to the oversight of a planning commission or other body.

It might not seem like a great idea for the state of Florida to cut the legs out from one of its largest economic drivers, but Republicans are more concerned with culture wars than their constituents’ welfare. The move is nothing more than a way for DeSantis to take revenge on Disney for opposing the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits teachers in kindergarten through third grade from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation with students.

DeSantis, with the help of Tucker Carlson and other allies in conservative media, has sought to portray the entertainment giant as a hotbed of pedophilia, equating opposition of of the anti-LGBTQ law with a desire to “groom” children for sex. The idea that Disney is a tool of the left has spread throughout Congress, as well. Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs posted a graphic on Thursday implying that Disney — a beacon of American capitalism if there ever was one — is communist. It doesn’t need to make sense. The point is that Disney is evil and evil things are Democratic and Democrats are communists.

The legislation to strip Disney of its ability to self-govern passed 68-38, a day after the state Senate approved it 23-16. It will now move to DeSantis’ desk. If he signs it as expected, the legislation will take effect on June 1, 2023.