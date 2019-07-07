‘F-ck Trump’ Chants Interrupt Fox News World Cup Broadcast from Bar in France

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot was broadcasting live from Lyon, France, after the U.S. Women’s national team claimed victory in the championship game against the Netherlands when chants from the bar turned political.

“History has just been made! We are here in a sports bar in Lyon, France. Listen to it,” Palkot said before he realized the bar’s patrons were excitedly shouting a chorus of “Fuck Trump! Fuck Trump! Fuck Trump!”

Trying to talk over the chants, Palkot launched into an explanation of why he was reporting from inside the bar. “We are inside a sports bar, we were going to be outside, we were going to be at a screen of the football [match].” But the damage was already done, our dear leader’s favorite channel had just broadcast a bar chanting “Fuck Trump!”

Trump started a feud with one of the U.S. team’s stars and co-captain Megan Rapinoe when she said she would turn down any invitation to visit the White House if they won the World Cup, saying, “I’m not going to the fucking White House.” This, of course, prompted a Twitter attack from President Donald Trump, who said, “Megan should WIN before she TALKS! Finish the job!”

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Trump went on to say he would invite the team to the White House, “win or lose,” but on Saturday, Rapinoe expressed doubt that any of her teammates would take him up on the offer.

“I haven’t spoken to everyone about it, obviously not myself, not Ali Krieger, and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players [would attend the visit],” Rapinoe told Agence France-Presse.