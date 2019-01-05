FBI Is Investigating Fake Texts Sent by Someone Impersonating Mike Pence Aide

Someone impersonating one of Vice President Mike Pence’s top aides texted numerous Republican lawmakers, and the FBI is investigating, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Pretending to be Alyssa Farah, press secretary for the vice president and a former House staffer, the hoaxer inquired about the whereabouts of members of Congress and asked about potential availability for meetings. Numerous Republican representatives received the message, and at least one member responded, “repeatedly engaging” with the imposter, according to the paper.

A spokesperson for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), chair of the House Republican conference, said that Cheney is aware of the texts and has referred them to the office of the House Sergeant at Arms.

One congressman who received the messages is Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). “For months, we have referred these hoaxes to law enforcement, but only recently has there been a renewed interest to address the issue,” Maura Gillespie, Kinzinger’s spokeswoman said in a statement. “Congressman Kinzinger is eager to cooperate with law enforcement as they see fit.”

The White House is viewing the texts as a potential security threat, an official told the Journal, and has blocked the number that is sending them.