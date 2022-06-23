 FBI Seizes Phone of Top Nevada Republican in Fake Elector Probe - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'It’s Always Sunny' Stars Break the Fourth Wall With New Irish Whiskey Release
Home Politics Politics News

The FBI’s Investigation Into the Fake Trump Elector Scheme Is Heating Up

Federal law enforcement has subpoenaed multiple people connected to the illegal plot, and on Wednesday seized the cell phone of the chairman of the Nevada GOP

By

Nikki McCann Ramirez's Most Recent Stories

View All
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 04: Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks to people gathered to protest against the passage of a mail-in voting bill during a Nevada Republican Party demonstration at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to sue Nevada on Monday after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill mandating that all registered voters in the state be able to vote by mail in the November election to help keep people safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19). Trump accused Sisolak of trying to use the pandemic to "steal" the election after the state legislature approved the bill on Sunday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 04: Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks to people gathered to protest against the passage of a mail-in voting bill during a Nevada Republican Party demonstration at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to sue Nevada on Monday after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a bill mandating that all registered voters in the state be able to vote by mail in the November election to help keep people safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19). Trump accused Sisolak of trying to use the pandemic to "steal" the election after the state legislature approved the bill on Sunday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The FBI seized the phone of Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald as part of its probe into Jan. 6.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Federal agents served multiple subpoenas on Wednesday morning related to the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. FBI officials confirmed to The Washington Post that law enforcement had contacted several individuals who agreed to participate in schemes by the Trump campaign to secure a slate of fake Electoral College electors in an effort to keep Trump in power despite his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

FBI agents subpoenaed David Schaffer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, as well as Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer who falsely attested to being a “duly elected and qualified” Electoral College elector. Carver is one of 16 signatories on a document now being investigated by the Department of Justice.

Related Stories

'Can You Believe I Lost to This Guy?' Trump Admitted He Lost Election, Former Aide Says
Paranoia, Feuds, and Revenge Fantasies: The Jan. 6 Hearings Have Thrown Team Trump into Chaos

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home

Nevada’s 8 News Now reported later on Wednesday that authorities also seized the cell phone of Nevada Republican Chairman Michael McDonald as part of their investigation into the fake electors. In Dec. 2020, 8 News Now reported that six Nevada GOP electors signed paperwork pledging support for Donald Trump. The ceremonial signing coincided with the state’s official tally to determine the distribution of electoral votes.

The Jan. 6 committee revealed on Tuesday that the Trump campaign helped organize sham electors from across battleground states to help overturn the 2020 election. The electors often signed false certifications which were submitted to the National Archives in a convoluted attempt to illegally loophole Trump into an electoral victory. Former Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox testified to the Jan. 6 committee to having been informed by a Trump campaign lawyer of plans for Michigan Republicans to hide overnight in the state Capitol in order to cast their votes.

Findings by the Jan. 6 committee indicate that the effort to undermine the Electoral College vote reached all the way into the U.S. Senate. The committee revealed on Tuesday that Sen. Ron Jonson’s (R-Wisc.) wanted to hand Vice President Mike Pence documents outlining an alternate, fake set of pro-Trump electors minutes before the VP was set to certify the election of Joe Biden. Shortly after the attempted handoff, the Capitol complex

In This Article: Jan. 6

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.