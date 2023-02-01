FBI Searches Biden’s Beach House for Classified Docs, Doesn’t Find Any

The FBI searched Joe Biden’s Delaware beach house on Wednesday as it continues to investigate his handling of classified documents from his time as vice president under Barack Obama.

"No documents with classified markings were found," Biden's attorney, Bob Bauer, announced after agents completed the search, which took three and a half hours. Bauer announced the planned search earlier on Wednesday, noting that it was taking place with Biden's "full support and cooperation."

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to probe Biden’s handling of sensitive material after Biden’s lawyers revealed last month that they found classified documents at one of his offices, and after additional documents were found at Biden’s Delaware home. Garland previously appointed a special counsel to look into Trump’s handling of classified documents after the FBI recovered a trove of sensitive material from Mar-a-Lago last August.

The FBI recovered documents from Mar-a-Lago in a warranted raid after Trump’s team failed to cooperate with investigators, and Biden’s camp has made clear that unlike the former president, the current one is cooperating fully with the Justice Department as it tries to get to the bottom of what happened. “The search today is a further step in the thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate,” Bauer added in his statement Wednesday morning.