Fauci Warns Omicron Is ‘Raging Through the World’ as Sarah Palin Preaches Resistance to Vaccine Pressure

As Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm about the spread of the Omicron variant, Sarah Palin is touting her unvaccinated status as a badge of honor while telling a crowd to “stiffen your spine” in the face of pressure to get inoculated against the disease.

Speaking about Omicron on Meet the Press, Fauci said on Sunday, “The one thing that’s very clear, and there’s no doubt about this, is its extraordinary capability of spreading — its transmissibility capability. It is just, you know, raging through the world.” On CNN, the doctor cautioned that Omicron will “take over” as the dominant variant and warned Americans to brace themselves for “a tough few weeks to months.”

Fauci told Chuck Todd that even though, according to data from South Africa, Omicron appears to cause milder disease or less need for supplemental oxygen and hospitalization, people should still be cautious because there may be other reasons that explain why South Africa is seeing seemingly milder cases. “You’ve got to be careful,” Fauci said. ‘That might be due really to the fact that their population has so much experience with prior infections that it might be underlying immunity that’s making it look like it’s less severe. And as a virus, it inherently may not be less severe.”

Even if Omicron is a less severe form of the disease, the doctor noted, hospital systems across the country are already overwhelmed with patients suffering from the Delta variant, so there is not much room for another wave of sick patients. Although vaccines have shown to have some efficacy against Omicron, Fauci said that “the real problem” for hospitals in the U.S. is the fact that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

One of those unvaxxed people is former Republican vice presidential hopeful Sarah Palin, who proudly told a crowd at Turning Points USA’s AmericaFest that she has not gotten the vaccine.

Sarah Palin showed up in Phoenix this morning to tell that crowd “it will be over my dead body” that she gets vaccinated. Then she encourages others to “stiffen their spines” and fight back. “There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other.” pic.twitter.com/t47oxxrGtB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2021

“It’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot,” Palin said, and the crowd erupted in applause. “I will not do it. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either.”

When the moderator pointed out that some schools are requiring Covid vaccinations for students, Palin encouraged parents to stand up in protest, “Yeah, I know, and I think if enough of us, though, rise up and say enough is enough — there are more of us than there are of them. So for us to be hesitant, and for us to kinda wait for somebody else to take this on and say, ‘No, enough is enough.’ You need to all look around and realize that as you stiffen your spine and take those positions that you know are right, especially when it comes to government telling us what we have to inject things in our own bodies … realize that those around you as you stiffen your spine, their spines, too, will stiffen.”

“There is empowerment in a group like this,” she added.