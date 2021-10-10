With Covid Numbers Heading in the ‘Right Direction,’ Fauci Cautions Not to ‘Declare Victory’ Yet

Dr. Anthony Fauci sounded cautiously optimistic about the nation’s battle against Covid-19, saying that the stats are “going in the right direction” as case numbers decline across the country. Still, the doctor urged caution, telling CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview Sunday morning, “We have to just be careful that we don’t prematurely declare victory in many respects.”

“We still have around 68 million people who are eligible to be vaccinated that have not yet gotten vaccinated,” Fauci warned, adding, “You want to look forward to holiday seasons and spending time with your family and doing those sorts of things. But don’t just throw your hands up and say it’s all over… If you look at the history of the surges and the diminutions in cases over a period of time, they can bounce back.”

Bash later brought up Halloween and asked if it’s safe for parents and kids to go trick-or-treating. “A lot of parents are wondering how to trick-or-treat. Do they hand out candy? Do they walk around with their children? What’s your guidance?”

“You can get out there” on Halloween, Fauci said, “particularly if you’re vaccinated.” But for those who aren’t yet vaxxed, he urged them to get vaccinated soon.

“If you’re not vaccinated, again, think about it, that you will add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community,” he said. “So it’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated, but go out there and enjoy Halloween, as well as the other holidays that will be coming up.”

Bash’s next question addressed when vaccinated individuals can be together indoors without masks. But Fauci replied that he can’t predict a specific date when that might be safe: “I need to see the dynamics of the outbreak in the community go way down.”

“Right now, even though we just said it’s going in the right direction, we have less than 100,000 cases a day, it’s about 95,000 as the seven-day average, that’s still way too high,” the doctor said. “We want to get way, way down to that. I mean, I’d like to see it well below 10,000, and even much lower than that.”

He added, “But when you’re at 95,000, that’s still a situation where you have a high degree of dynamic circulation of virus in the community.”

