Fauci Calls Baseless Republican Attacks on Him Anti-Science Nonsense

Dr. Anthony Fauci called the latest round of bogus attacks on him from Republicans “anti-science” and “nonsense” during a Friday interview.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked the White House’s chief medical adviser about the baseless accusations thrown his way by Republicans since the release of a trove of Fauci’s emails this week.

“I’m concerned… because it’s really an attack on science,” Fauci said. “It is what it is. I’m a public figure, I’m going to take the arrows and the slings, but they’re just — they’re fabricated, and that’s just what it is.”

Since the tranche of Fauci emails was published this week as part of a Freedom of Information Act request, disingenuous actors like Republican Sen. Josh Hawley have called for the doctor’s resignation.

“Given what we know now, I don’t know how anyone can have confidence that he should remain in a position of public trust and authority,” said Hawley.

Hawley and others spread the falsity that the emails were leaked, resulting in the hashtag #FauciLeaks to trend on Twitter. But their accusations that the emails show Fauci was in on some kind of conspiracy connected to covering up the actual origins of the coronavirus is a lie. According to the AP, the “newly released emails… show no evidence of any kind of coverup” and “many of the discussions [in the emails] reflect the science at the time.”

Fauci said to question the origins of the virus is important and fair. But he called the backlash “inappropriate” and “misleading.”

“It is important to understand… But it is being approached now in a very vehement way, in a very distorted way I believe, by attacking me,” Fauci said, adding, “The question is extremely legitimate. But what’s happened in the middle of all that, I’ve become the object of extraordinary, I believe completely inappropriate, distorted, misleading, and misrepresented attacks.”

When asked by reporters, on Friday, if he still had confidence in Dr. Fauci, President Biden’s response was unequivocal: “Yes, I am very confident in Dr. Fauci.”