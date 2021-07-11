Fauci Calls Anti-Vax Cheers at CPAC ‘Horrifying’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the crowd’s positive reaction to the dangerous anti-vaccine message emanating from the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas this weekend was “horrifying” and “frightening.”

On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper showed Biden’s chief medical adviser a video clip from CPAC where the crowd loudly cheered while a conservative author boasted about the government having trouble reaching a higher percentile of U.S. citizens vaccinated.

“They were hoping, the government was hoping that they could sort of sucker 90 percent of the population into getting vaccinated. And it isn’t happening,” the panelist said to cheers. Currently, only 48 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated.

When asked for his reaction the nation’s top infectious disease expert responded with horror.

“It’s horrifying,” Fauci said. “I mean, they are cheering about someone saying that it’s a good thing for people not to try and save their lives. I mean, if you just unpack that for a second, Jake, it’s almost frightening to say, ‘Hey, guess what, we don’t want you to do something to save your life.’ Yay! Everybody starts screaming and clapping. I just don’t get that. I mean, and I don’t think that anybody who’s thinking clearly can get that. What is that all about? I don’t understand that, Jake.”

Earlier in the interview, Fauci spoke about the pushback from conservatives regarding the vaccine.

“I mean, it’s ideological rigidity, I think,” Fauci said, “There’s no reason not to get vaccinated.”

“We’ve got to put aside this ideological difference or differences thinking that somebody is forcing you to do something,” Fauci added. “The public health officials, like myself and my colleagues, are asking you to do something that will ultimately save your life, and that of your family and that of the community.”

Also on Sunday, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger blasted his party, saying they’re “gonna get Americans killed” with their lies surrounding the Biden administration initiative to go door-to-door to promote the vaccine.

“It’s absolute insanity … this is outrage politics that are being played by my party, and it’s gonna get Americans killed,” Kinzinger said.