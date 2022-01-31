Georgia Prosecutor Asks FBI For Security Help After Trump Sicced His Fans on Investigations

Fulton County, Georgia, is asking the federal government for security help as it conducts a high-profile probe into former President Donald Trump. The request came a day after Trump tore into those investigating him while calling for his supporters to rise up and take action if the investigations don’t go his way.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is currently investigating Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the Georgia’s 2020 election results, including asking the state’s top election official to “find” enough votes to swing the state to Trump. Willis last week was granted permission to seat a special grand jury to assist the investigation. After Trump railed against the investigation at a campaign rally in Texas on Saturday night, Willis decided to beef up security, asking the FBI field office in Atlanta for a risk assessment of federal buildings and protective resources for her staff, including agents, according to CNN.

Trump on Saturday ranted about Willis, her team, and other prosecutors looking into him and his business, using particularly charged language to try to frame these investigations as a direct attack on his supporters themselves. “These prosecutors are vicious, horrible people. They’re racists and they’re very sick — they’re mentally sick,” Trump said. “They’re going after me without any protection of my rights from the Supreme Court or most other courts. In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you.”

Trump is also under the microscope in New York, where Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are probing potential within the Trump Organization. All three prosecutors Trump called “racist” on Saturday night are Black.

Trump went on to call for “the biggest protests we have ever had” in cities like Atlanta if “prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal.” Seeing as the Jan. 6 insurrection started as a Trump-inspired protest and took advantage of an ill-prepared and overwhelmed law enforcement presence, it makes sense that Willis would want the FBI to stay sharp as the investigation proceeds.

In a letter obtained by CNN, Willis asked that the FBI “provide protective resources to include intelligence and federal agents,” adding that it “is imperative that these resources are in place well in advance of the convening of the Special Purpose Grand Jury.”

The grand jury is expected to be seated on May 2, so there’s plenty of time for Trump to escalate his rhetoric even further. It’s a good bet that if the investigation appears to be making significant progress, Trump’s pressure campaign and calls for his supporters to take action will grow stronger.