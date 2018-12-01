Family and World Leaders Remember George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States, father of the 43rd president, died at age 94 in his Houston home, the family announced in a statement late Friday night. During his presidency, Bush oversaw the end of the Cold War and organized the first Gulf War against Saddam Hussein in Iraq. He also served as vice president to Ronald Reagan and served his country as a Navy aviator in World War II. His death comes months after the death of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, who passed away in April.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” former president George W. Bush, his son, said in a statement. “George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Statement by President George W. Bush on the death of his father, President George H.W. Bush

Bush’s grandson, George P. Bush, also tweeted a tribute to the former president on Friday night, saying “He was more than a great man; he was a good man. His courage was matched by his compassion; and his dedication to country was equaled only by his devotion to his family.”

My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew. His life spanned the American Century—he fought in World War II … took part in the Texas oil boom … served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the Cold War.

President Donald Trump and Melania also published a statement in reaction to the death, “Melania and I join with a grieving Nation to mourn the loss of former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away last night. Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service—to be, in his words, ‘a thousand points of light’ illuminating the greatness, hope, and opportunity of America to the world.”

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who worked with Bush to end the Cold War, also shared memories of the former president: “I express my deep condolences to the family of George H.W. Bush and all Americans over the death of the 41st president of the United States. I have a lot of memories associated with this person. We had a chance to work together during the years of tremendous changes. It was a dramatic time that demanded great responsibility from everyone. The result was an end to the Cold War and the nuclear arms race. I pay tribute to the contribution of George H. W. Bush to this historic achievement. He was a real partner.”