Prominent Evangelical Magazine Calls for ‘Grossly Immoral’ Trump to Be Removed

The evangelical magazine Christianity Today called for President Donald Trump’s removal in an editorial published on Thursday.

“His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused,” Mark Galli, the editor in chief of the magazine, wrote.

The magazine, which was founded by the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, went on to assert the president’s behavior regarding Ukraine was “not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

Galli also wrote “many are not shocked” by Trump’s actions any longer because: “This president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration.” Galli continued, Trump “has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud.”

In its conclusion, the editorial cites how the impeachment inquiry brought clarity to Trump’s abuses, which the Russia investigation failed to accomplish.

“We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see,” Galli wrote.

Galli added the facts in the Ukranian matter are “unambiguous,” writing, “The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.”

According to the Washington Post, many of the magazine’s 80,000 print subscribers are evangelical leaders and high-profile pastors.

Galli told the Post that he took no pleasure in writing the op-ed, saying, “I was hoping I wouldn’t have to do another editorial like this. I hate doing editorials like this,” he said. “People are going to say mean, nasty things and say how much they hate me or hate the magazine, and I don’t like that.” Galli continued, “There are times to be charitable. There are times to say, ‘No, I’m not going any further.’”

Evangelical support for Trump, though, remains high. Eighty-two percent of evangelicals would vote for him again, and 99 percent are opposed to impeachment.

Franklin Graham, the late founder of the magazine’s son, spoke about his support of Trump to Axios earlier this year, saying, “I never said he was the best example of the Christian faith. He defends the faith. And I appreciate that very much.”