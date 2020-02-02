Republican Senator Warns Biden: Impeachment Could Start ‘Day After’ If He Wins the Presidency

Senator Joni Ernst said the impeachment of President Trump has opened the door for Republicans to follow suit if Joe Biden were to win the presidency.

“I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” the Republican senator from Iowa told Bloomberg News on Sunday.

Ernst then specifically warned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him,’” Ernst said.

Ernst explained that an impeachment case against Biden could be made “for being assigned to take on Ukrainian corruption yet turning a blind eye to Burisma because his son was on the board making over a million dollars a year” during his time as vice president under Obama.

What Ernst is implying is false.

While he was vice president, Biden was part of an effort, along with other western European countries, ordered by then-President Obama to exert pressure on Ukraine to remove prosecutor general Viktor Shokin from office because Shokin was accused of being corrupt. After his removal, Shokin claimed Biden’s son’s connection to Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings was the reason he was fired. Shokin’s accusation has been thoroughly debunked.

Ernst had another viral moment that included Biden this week. Following the impeachment trial proceedings on Monday, the senator told reporters, “Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucusgoers. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?”

Many took Ernst’s remarks as her saying the quiet part out loud. Meaning, as Biden has said himself, that the senator “spilled the beans” on what Trump’s and most Republicans’ motives are. They are using their constant drumbeat of the Bidens and Burisma to poison the well and try to force voters to believe the false charges against Biden.